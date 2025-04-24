Global Vaccine Disruption Due to U.S. Aid Cuts: A Critical Analysis

The recent decision by the United States to reduce aid funding is casting a shadow over global vaccination efforts for children, a report from the United Nations unveiled this Thursday. These funding cuts threaten to unravel progress made in battling preventable diseases, with effects almost as severe as those witnessed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

A surge in outbreaks, including those of measles, meningitis, and yellow fever, has been noted alongside a significant dip in vaccine availability and disease surveillance in low-income nations, according to a comprehensive report from the World Health Organization across 108 affected countries.

The fallout is compounded by data indicating a deceleration in both emergency and routine vaccinations due to these financial constraints. With a fresh funding drive scheduled for June, Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, emphasizes the urgency of resuming full financial commitments to stem the tide of rising infectious disease cases.

(With inputs from agencies.)