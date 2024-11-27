Trump's Bold Trade Team: Greer and Lutnick Join Forces

In a major announcement that could reshape U.S. trade policies, Donald Trump, the U.S. President-elect, is expected to appoint Jamieson Greer as the U.S. Trade Representative, according to Bloomberg sources.

Greer, an attorney with a background in international trade law, previously served as the chief of staff to the U.S. Trade Representative, Robert Lighthizer, during Trump's first term.

Additionally, Trump has tapped Howard Lutnick for the role of Commerce Secretary, a position that will grant him significant influence and oversight over the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative, as outlined in last week's announcements.

