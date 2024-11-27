Left Menu

Trump's Bold Trade Team: Greer and Lutnick Join Forces

Donald Trump is likely to appoint attorney Jamieson Greer as the new U.S. Trade Representative. Greer has experience in international trade law and was chief of staff to USTR Robert Lighthizer. Meanwhile, Trump has named Howard Lutnick as Commerce Secretary, granting him oversight of the USTR office.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-11-2024 04:57 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 04:57 IST
In a major announcement that could reshape U.S. trade policies, Donald Trump, the U.S. President-elect, is expected to appoint Jamieson Greer as the U.S. Trade Representative, according to Bloomberg sources.

Greer, an attorney with a background in international trade law, previously served as the chief of staff to the U.S. Trade Representative, Robert Lighthizer, during Trump's first term.

Additionally, Trump has tapped Howard Lutnick for the role of Commerce Secretary, a position that will grant him significant influence and oversight over the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative, as outlined in last week's announcements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

