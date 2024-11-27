Turmoil at Trump's Transition: Key Appointments and Controversies

In a recent series of developments, U.S. President-elect Donald Trump is poised to appoint Kevin Hassett to lead the National Economic Council, following his prior role as chairman of the White House Council of Economic Advisers. This decision marks one of many significant actions shaping Trump's incoming administration.

Former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani was admonished in court for claiming financial distress due to unresolved debts linked to Georgia election workers. His courtroom plea precedes a January trial aimed at asset distribution, continuing legal challenges for Giuliani, who previously served as Trump's personal attorney.

Economists warn that tariffs proposed by Trump could lead to rising grocery prices, potentially straining consumer budgets. Meanwhile, the Federal Aviation Administration's staffing shortages have resulted in substantial service disruptions at United Airlines' Newark hub, affecting the travel plans of hundreds of thousands of passengers.

