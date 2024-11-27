Left Menu

Turmoil at Trump's Transition: Key Appointments and Controversies

A summary of current US news highlights Donald Trump's appointments and related events. Hassett is expected to lead the National Economic Council. Rudy Giuliani faces legal financial troubles. Proposed tariffs may impact grocery prices, and United Airlines reports disruptions from FAA staffing issues at Newark. Trump's transition to power proceeds amid past case dismissals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-11-2024 05:25 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 05:25 IST
Turmoil at Trump's Transition: Key Appointments and Controversies
Trump

In a recent series of developments, U.S. President-elect Donald Trump is poised to appoint Kevin Hassett to lead the National Economic Council, following his prior role as chairman of the White House Council of Economic Advisers. This decision marks one of many significant actions shaping Trump's incoming administration.

Former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani was admonished in court for claiming financial distress due to unresolved debts linked to Georgia election workers. His courtroom plea precedes a January trial aimed at asset distribution, continuing legal challenges for Giuliani, who previously served as Trump's personal attorney.

Economists warn that tariffs proposed by Trump could lead to rising grocery prices, potentially straining consumer budgets. Meanwhile, the Federal Aviation Administration's staffing shortages have resulted in substantial service disruptions at United Airlines' Newark hub, affecting the travel plans of hundreds of thousands of passengers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Soars as Trump Threatens Tariffs on Canada and Mexico

Dollar Soars as Trump Threatens Tariffs on Canada and Mexico

 Japan
2
Thousands March for Freedom: Pakistan's Protest Push

Thousands March for Freedom: Pakistan's Protest Push

 United States
3
Flames and Setbacks: Challenges Plague Japan's Epsilon S Rocket Development

Flames and Setbacks: Challenges Plague Japan's Epsilon S Rocket Development

 Japan
4
Trump's Tariff Plans: New Trade Policies Unveiled

Trump's Tariff Plans: New Trade Policies Unveiled

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024