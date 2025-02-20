Left Menu

Niger's Path to Democratic Transition: Five-Year Timeline Proposed

A commission in military-led Niger has proposed a transition to democracy that could take at least five years, influenced by security conditions. Political parties are set to be dissolved, making room for new ones under a revised charter as Niger seeks international alliances amid ongoing conflicts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-02-2025 17:14 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 17:14 IST
Niger's Path to Democratic Transition: Five-Year Timeline Proposed
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Niger's military-led administration is considering a five-year minimum transition period to democracy, as announced on state television. This recommendation comes from a commission following consultations with national stakeholders.

The proposed transition duration, which is 60 months, could be adjusted based on the security landscape, commission officials noted. Under the direction of Vice President Abdoulaye Seydou and President Mamoudou Harouna Djingarey, the commission also suggests dissolving current political parties and establishing two to five new ones under a revised government charter.

Since their takeover in 2023, Niger's junta has expelled French and European forces, opting instead to seek support from Russia to confront militant threats. This mirrors actions taken by military regimes in nearby Mali and Burkina Faso.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

 United Kingdom
2
Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

 Global
3
UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

 Global
4
Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025