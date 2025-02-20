Niger's Path to Democratic Transition: Five-Year Timeline Proposed

Niger's military-led administration is considering a five-year minimum transition period to democracy, as announced on state television. This recommendation comes from a commission following consultations with national stakeholders.

The proposed transition duration, which is 60 months, could be adjusted based on the security landscape, commission officials noted. Under the direction of Vice President Abdoulaye Seydou and President Mamoudou Harouna Djingarey, the commission also suggests dissolving current political parties and establishing two to five new ones under a revised government charter.

Since their takeover in 2023, Niger's junta has expelled French and European forces, opting instead to seek support from Russia to confront militant threats. This mirrors actions taken by military regimes in nearby Mali and Burkina Faso.

