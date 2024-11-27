Maharashtra Political Chessboard: BJP Accused of Sidestepping Eknath Shinde

NCP-SP leader Clyde Crasto on Wednesday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of exploiting Eknath Shinde to secure electoral victory. Crasto highlighted that, despite BJP's commitment during elections to endorse Shinde as the Mahayuti face, current hesitations suggest political expediency over loyalty.

Crasto argued this hesitation amounts to injustice towards Shinde, proposing an interpretation that either questions Shinde's competency or indicates a strategic shift to install a different party leader as Chief Minister. He urged the BJP to honor the electoral mandate and promptly announce a leader to guide Maharashtra's prosperity.

Previously, Shiv Sena's Shambhuraj Desai advocated for discussions among Eknath Shinde, Devendra Fadnavis, and Ajit Pawar to resolve the impasse on the Chief Minister nomination following the election results. Union Minister Ramdas Athawale has publicly supported Fadnavis as the desired leader among Maharashtra's populace.

