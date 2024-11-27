Left Menu

Maharashtra Political Chessboard: BJP Accused of Sidestepping Eknath Shinde

NCP-SP leader Clyde Crasto accuses BJP of sidelining Eknath Shinde for Maharashtra’s Chief Minister post despite contesting elections with him as the face of Mahayuti. Crasto alleges injustice, calling for respect for the electoral mandate. Key leaders to discuss the deadlock over the state’s leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-11-2024 10:02 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 10:02 IST
Maharashtra Political Chessboard: BJP Accused of Sidestepping Eknath Shinde
NCP-SP leader Clyde Crasto (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

NCP-SP leader Clyde Crasto on Wednesday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of exploiting Eknath Shinde to secure electoral victory. Crasto highlighted that, despite BJP's commitment during elections to endorse Shinde as the Mahayuti face, current hesitations suggest political expediency over loyalty.

Crasto argued this hesitation amounts to injustice towards Shinde, proposing an interpretation that either questions Shinde's competency or indicates a strategic shift to install a different party leader as Chief Minister. He urged the BJP to honor the electoral mandate and promptly announce a leader to guide Maharashtra's prosperity.

Previously, Shiv Sena's Shambhuraj Desai advocated for discussions among Eknath Shinde, Devendra Fadnavis, and Ajit Pawar to resolve the impasse on the Chief Minister nomination following the election results. Union Minister Ramdas Athawale has publicly supported Fadnavis as the desired leader among Maharashtra's populace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Soars as Trump Threatens Tariffs on Canada and Mexico

Dollar Soars as Trump Threatens Tariffs on Canada and Mexico

 Japan
2
Thousands March for Freedom: Pakistan's Protest Push

Thousands March for Freedom: Pakistan's Protest Push

 United States
3
Flames and Setbacks: Challenges Plague Japan's Epsilon S Rocket Development

Flames and Setbacks: Challenges Plague Japan's Epsilon S Rocket Development

 Japan
4
Trump's Tariff Plans: New Trade Policies Unveiled

Trump's Tariff Plans: New Trade Policies Unveiled

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024