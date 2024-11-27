Left Menu

Imran Khan's Party Halts Protests Following Midnight Raid

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan's party has temporarily suspended its protests for his release after a dramatic midnight raid in Islamabad. Security forces arrested many, leading to a tense situation. The aftermath saw cleanup operations and strategic reevaluation as market indices recovered.

In the wake of a large-scale raid by security forces in Islamabad, Imran Khan's political party has called off its protests demanding his release. The decision follows the arrest of hundreds during a nighttime operation in the capital, local media reported on Wednesday.

According to Geo News, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) announced a temporary halt to demonstrations after several fatalities occurred. The party is regrouping and reassessing its strategy, with its spokeswoman unavailable for immediate comment.

The protests, which saw thousands gather under the leadership of Khan's wife, Bushra Bibi, faced a significant backlash from authorities. As city workers cleared debris and protesters pulled out, the country's stock index rebounded, offering early signs of economic stability amidst political turmoil.

(With inputs from agencies.)

