Parliament Chaotic Over Adani Allegations

India's lower house of parliament experienced a suspension for a second consecutive day, as lawmakers pushed for discussions on the U.S. allegations of bribery and fraud involving the Adani Group.

Billionaire Gautam Adani, along with his nephew Sagar Adani and six others, face charges over an alleged $265-million bribery scheme targeting Indian officials to secure solar power deals. The Adani Group has rejected these charges as 'baseless' and committed to pursuing legal action.

Opposition parties, notably Congress, accuse Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP of shielding Adani, disrupting parliament proceedings with demands for a thorough debate. The government remains silent on the indictment, while the BJP distances itself, emphasizing its support for law-abiding industrialists but upholding the legal process independently.

(With inputs from agencies.)