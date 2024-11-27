Tight Race in Namibia: Youth-Driven Momentum Challenges SWAPO's Reign

Voters in Namibia's capital, Windhoek, turned out in large numbers early Wednesday morning to elect a new president and parliament. The election poses a significant challenge for the incumbent SWAPO party, which has governed the nation since its independence in 1990.

The current election sees a rise in youth participation, fueled by frustrations over high unemployment and inequality. Political analysts suggest the possibility of SWAPO being unseated, though loyalty among older and rural voters might still support the ruling party.

Vice President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, SWAPO's presidential candidate, aspires to be Namibia's first female president. The election is vital in determining the nation's future leadership amid growing economic challenges and inequality concerns.

