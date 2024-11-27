South Korea and Ukraine Forge United Front Against North Korean Troop Threat

South Korea's President met with a Ukrainian delegation on Wednesday to address the pressing issue of North Korea's deployment of over 10,000 troops to support Russia's campaign against Ukraine. The North Korean presence on the battlefront poses a potential risk of exacerbating the ongoing conflict.

Both Seoul and Washington express concerns about the strategic military ties between North Korea and Russia, fearing possible advancements in nuclear capabilities targeting them. South Korea has cautioned it might supply arms to Ukraine in response, marking a shift in its current policy of not providing lethal weapons directly to conflict zones.

During discussions with Ukraine's Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, the emphasis was on increasing cooperation and intelligence sharing, particularly regarding military collaborations between Russia and North Korea. Despite the uncertainty regarding Seoul's position on arms supply, the nations remain vigilant in their strategic approach.

(With inputs from agencies.)