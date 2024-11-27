Left Menu

Germany's Startup Boost: Second Financing for the Future Act

The German cabinet has approved a financial measure package to boost startups and ease access to capital markets. Known as the Second Financing for the Future Act, it aims to improve tax conditions and reduce investment obstacles. Its fate depends on parliamentary approval amid upcoming elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 27-11-2024 18:01 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 18:01 IST
Germany's Startup Boost: Second Financing for the Future Act
  • Country:
  • Germany

The German cabinet has taken a proactive step by approving a crucial package of measures designed to stimulate startups and simplify access to capital markets. This initiative, termed the Second Financing for the Future Act, aims to enhance the tax framework, thus promoting venture capital investments while simultaneously alleviating bureaucracy and boosting investment potential in infrastructure and renewable energies.

According to a draft accessed by Reuters, the act proposes annual tax reliefs for companies totaling 45 million euros, equating to approximately $47.37 million. However, the enactment of this law hinges on it gaining majority support in both houses of parliament before the scheduled February elections, a challenge for the current minority government.

The brainchild of Christian Lindner, ex-finance minister and leader of the Free Democrats, the act could see his party's backing despite his firing by Chancellor Olaf Scholz. The act forms part of a broader 49-measure growth initiative focusing on solidifying Germany as a prime business hub to combat stagnant economic growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Soars as Trump Threatens Tariffs on Canada and Mexico

Dollar Soars as Trump Threatens Tariffs on Canada and Mexico

 Japan
2
Thousands March for Freedom: Pakistan's Protest Push

Thousands March for Freedom: Pakistan's Protest Push

 United States
3
Flames and Setbacks: Challenges Plague Japan's Epsilon S Rocket Development

Flames and Setbacks: Challenges Plague Japan's Epsilon S Rocket Development

 Japan
4
Trump's Tariff Plans: New Trade Policies Unveiled

Trump's Tariff Plans: New Trade Policies Unveiled

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024