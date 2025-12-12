Brookfield's Billion-Dollar Investment in Maharashtra's Global Capability Centre

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced a significant investment by asset manager Brookfield, which plans to inject over USD 1 billion into establishing a Global Capability Centre (GCC) in the state.

The forthcoming GCC, expected to generate 45,000 jobs, marks a pivotal development as formal agreements are finalized. Situated in suburban Powai, the project covers six acres, scheduled for completion by 2029, and will feature a 20 lakh sq ft lettable area.

Brookfield, in collaboration with B S Sharma, is driving the project, with all GCC power needs being met by green energy. As one of India's leading office operators, Brookfield is scaling up its investments to handle USD 100 billion in assets within five years, reaffirming its commitment to the region's growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)