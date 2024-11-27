Mexico to Counter U.S. Tariffs Under Trump Presidency

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum has declared that Mexico would impose reciprocal tariffs on American imports if incoming U.S. President Donald Trump enacts a proposed 25% tariff on Mexican goods.

Speaking at a Wednesday press conference, Sheinbaum made it clear that Mexico wouldn't shy away from raising tariffs, describing the move as a strategic response to protect economic advantages for Mexico. She highlighted the importance of maintaining a balanced trade relationship amid potential challenges with the Trump administration.

The announcement underscores rising tensions in Mexico-U.S. economic relations, with both sides poised for a fiscal showdown as Trump's inauguration approaches.

(With inputs from agencies.)