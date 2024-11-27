Left Menu

Mexico to Counter U.S. Tariffs Under Trump Presidency

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum announced plans for Mexico to implement retaliatory tariffs on U.S. imports should President-elect Donald Trump initiate a 25% tariff on Mexican goods. The President noted that such measures would protect Mexico's economic interests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-11-2024 20:53 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 20:53 IST
Mexico to Counter U.S. Tariffs Under Trump Presidency
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum has declared that Mexico would impose reciprocal tariffs on American imports if incoming U.S. President Donald Trump enacts a proposed 25% tariff on Mexican goods.

Speaking at a Wednesday press conference, Sheinbaum made it clear that Mexico wouldn't shy away from raising tariffs, describing the move as a strategic response to protect economic advantages for Mexico. She highlighted the importance of maintaining a balanced trade relationship amid potential challenges with the Trump administration.

The announcement underscores rising tensions in Mexico-U.S. economic relations, with both sides poised for a fiscal showdown as Trump's inauguration approaches.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
High-Stakes Legal Battle: Trump, Adani, and the $265 Million Bribery Case

High-Stakes Legal Battle: Trump, Adani, and the $265 Million Bribery Case

 Global
2
Switzerland's Balancing Act: Navigating EU Relations and Immigration Concerns

Switzerland's Balancing Act: Navigating EU Relations and Immigration Concern...

 Switzerland
3
Trump's Tariffs Ignite Global Economic Concerns

Trump's Tariffs Ignite Global Economic Concerns

 Global
4
India Assists Iran to Escape FATF Blacklist

India Assists Iran to Escape FATF Blacklist

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024