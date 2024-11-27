Mexico to Counter U.S. Tariffs Under Trump Presidency
Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum announced plans for Mexico to implement retaliatory tariffs on U.S. imports should President-elect Donald Trump initiate a 25% tariff on Mexican goods. The President noted that such measures would protect Mexico's economic interests.
Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum has declared that Mexico would impose reciprocal tariffs on American imports if incoming U.S. President Donald Trump enacts a proposed 25% tariff on Mexican goods.
Speaking at a Wednesday press conference, Sheinbaum made it clear that Mexico wouldn't shy away from raising tariffs, describing the move as a strategic response to protect economic advantages for Mexico. She highlighted the importance of maintaining a balanced trade relationship amid potential challenges with the Trump administration.
The announcement underscores rising tensions in Mexico-U.S. economic relations, with both sides poised for a fiscal showdown as Trump's inauguration approaches.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Donald Trump's National Security Pick Faces Congressional Concerns
Donald Trump Taps Kristi Noem for Key Homeland Security Role
Judge delays ruling on whether to dismiss President-elect Donald Trump's criminal conviction, reports AP.
Donald Trump announces nomination of popular Fox News host, Army veteran Pete Hegseth as his defense secretary.
Donald Trump Appoints Bill McGinley as White House Counsel