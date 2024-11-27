Kejriwal's Tea Invite: Bridging Bonds with Sanitation Workers

Arvind Kejriwal, leader of the AAP, held a meeting with sanitation workers at his residence, emphasizing respect for their contributions in keeping Delhi clean. The event was part of a larger push to involve the community in sanitation efforts.

Despite the workers expressing gratitude for Kejriwal's invite, and improvements like timely salary payments, some used the platform to discuss ongoing issues such as unemployment affecting their children's future opportunities. Additionally, the regularization of 4,000 workers was acknowledged, though calls for broader reforms remain.

The event drew criticism from the BJP, labeling it as mere political maneuvering. Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor accused Kejriwal of orchestrating media-centric activities, dubbing his actions as insufficient to gain electoral support from the sanitation community in the upcoming 2025 elections.

