Conspiracy Clip: Banna Gupta's Poll Defeat

Banna Gupta, Congress leader and former Jharkhand health minister, has attributed his defeat in the assembly polls to a 35-second video clip that he argues was manipulated under a conspiracy. The clip, portraying a twisted version of his campaign message on unity, was a significant factor in his loss.

Gupta, who was defeated by JD(U) candidate Saryu Roy by more than 7,800 votes in the Jamshedpur West constituency, criticized the inadequate publicity of his tenure's achievements. He claimed that over Rs 1,400 crore was spent on development projects, including a flyover and a hospital upgrade.

Despite his electoral setback, Gupta hopes the initiatives he began will persist for the constituency's benefit. Meanwhile, the coalition of JMM, Congress, and RJD secured 56 seats, earning a second term in Jharkhand's assembly.

(With inputs from agencies.)