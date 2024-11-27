Trump's Team Shuffle: Congressional Shake-Up

President-elect Donald Trump has appointed four Republican members of Congress to his administration, a move that will temporarily impact his party's narrow majority in both the Senate and the House of Representatives. Currently, Republicans hold a 53-47 majority in the Senate and are projected to secure at least 219 seats in the 435-member House, with three outcomes still pending. However, the selection of these members for administrative roles will result in temporary vacancies, potentially affecting early legislative efforts.

Among Trump's chosen officials is Senator JD Vance, his vice-presidential running mate, who will need to resign from his Ohio Senate seat before being sworn in. Ohio Governor Mike DeWine is expected to appoint an interim replacement. Additionally, Senator Marco Rubio, nominated for secretary of state, requires Senate approval before Florida Governor Ron DeSantis can appoint a temporary successor until the 2026 election.

Representative Elise Stefanik of New York, nominated as ambassador to the United Nations, and Michael Waltz, selected for White House national security adviser, also require changes. Meanwhile, former Representative Matt Gaetz, initially considered for U.S. attorney general, has withdrawn his candidacy. Each departure necessitates special elections, primarily led by Governor DeSantis in Florida, to maintain Republican control amidst these transitions.

