Maharashtra's Political Turmoil: Shiv Sena (UBT) Rallies Amidst Assembly Fallout

Following the crushing defeat of Maha Vikas Aghadi in Maharashtra's Assembly elections, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut dismisses rumors of quitting the alliance while addressing potential standalone strategies. With Mahayuti's CM decision delay, Raut highlights the ongoing uncertainty in state's political landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-11-2024 10:27 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 10:27 IST
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In the wake of the Maha Vikas Aghadi's dismal performance in the recent Maharashtra Assembly elections, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut has addressed speculation over the party's future strategy. Speaking at a press conference in the capital, Raut emphasized that, while some supporters suggested a solo contest, the Shiv Sena remains committed to the MVA.

Raut also downplayed concerns about the Shiv Sena's strategy for upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation polls, reiterating confidence in the decision-making capabilities of MVA leaders. "The Assembly results are fresh; our strategy for BMC polls will be decided in due course," he assured.

Meanwhile, the Mahayuti alliance, despite its landslide victory, has yet to finalize a candidate for the Chief Minister's office. Raut criticized the coalition's indecision, questioning the delay in leadership selection even with a clear majority. He contrasted past leadership era, highlighting the autonomy of decisions during Balasaheb Thackeray's time.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

