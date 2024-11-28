Maharashtra's Political Turmoil: Shiv Sena (UBT) Rallies Amidst Assembly Fallout

In the wake of the Maha Vikas Aghadi's dismal performance in the recent Maharashtra Assembly elections, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut has addressed speculation over the party's future strategy. Speaking at a press conference in the capital, Raut emphasized that, while some supporters suggested a solo contest, the Shiv Sena remains committed to the MVA.

Raut also downplayed concerns about the Shiv Sena's strategy for upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation polls, reiterating confidence in the decision-making capabilities of MVA leaders. "The Assembly results are fresh; our strategy for BMC polls will be decided in due course," he assured.

Meanwhile, the Mahayuti alliance, despite its landslide victory, has yet to finalize a candidate for the Chief Minister's office. Raut criticized the coalition's indecision, questioning the delay in leadership selection even with a clear majority. He contrasted past leadership era, highlighting the autonomy of decisions during Balasaheb Thackeray's time.

(With inputs from agencies.)