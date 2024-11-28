France Braces for Financial Storm Amid Budget Concessions

The French government has signaled its readiness to make concessions on its budget, following intense opposition from far-left and far-right factions. French Finance Minister Antoine Armand stressed the importance of compromise to stabilize the situation.

Speaking to BFM TV, Armand emphasized the breadth of the concessions, indicating they would span several sectors. He warned of the looming danger to financial markets should the budget face a blockade.

The government is under pressure to avert any disruption that could lead to economic instability, which would have significant implications for the country's financial health.

(With inputs from agencies.)