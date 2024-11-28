Left Menu

Candace Owens Faces Visa Denials from Australia and New Zealand

Candace Owens, a conservative political commentator, has been denied entry to New Zealand and Australia. Both countries cited her controversial remarks on several issues, including denial of Nazi medical experimentation. Her planned speaking tour remains scheduled despite the visa denials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 28-11-2024 14:05 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 14:05 IST
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

Candace Owens, a notable conservative political commentator, has been refused entry into New Zealand and Australia, reportedly due to her contentious statements.

In Australia, the visa denial follows Owens' comments denying Nazi medical experiments on Jews. Immigration Minister Tony Burke stated she could incite discord.

New Zealand's refusal was based on visa regulations that bar entry if one has been excluded from another country. Owens' speaking tour has not been canceled despite these setbacks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

