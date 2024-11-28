Mamata Banerjee Addresses India-Bangladesh Tensions with Caution
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee expressed concern about current events in Bangladesh, emphasizing that while her state government feels sorrowful, it's India's central government that should address the issue. She stressed the common cultural ties between India and Bangladesh and supported peaceful coexistence among religions.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has voiced her concerns over recent developments in Bangladesh but emphasized her state's non-involvement due to jurisdictional limits.
In addressing the media, Banerjee clarified her position, reiterating that such matters are for the Indian central government to tackle.
Highlighting shared cultural ties, she emphasized peaceful coexistence among religions, expressing hope for continued amicable relations between the two countries.
