Mamata Banerjee Addresses India-Bangladesh Tensions with Caution

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has voiced her concerns over recent developments in Bangladesh but emphasized her state's non-involvement due to jurisdictional limits.

In addressing the media, Banerjee clarified her position, reiterating that such matters are for the Indian central government to tackle.

Highlighting shared cultural ties, she emphasized peaceful coexistence among religions, expressing hope for continued amicable relations between the two countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)