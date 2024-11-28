Turbulent Times: France's Government Faces No-Confidence Vote

France's minority government is teetering on the brink as opposition lawmakers edge towards a no-confidence vote. In a desperate bid to safeguard his administration, Prime Minister Michel Barnier warns of potential financial chaos should the government fall.

Despite lacking an outright majority, the government has relied on support from the far-right. However, Marine Le Pen has threatened to back the no-confidence motion unless significant changes are made to the budget, including a freeze on electricity taxes and pension increases.

As tensions rise, Monday's vote on the social security budget looms large as a critical test for Barnier's fragile administration. With foreign and domestic ramifications hanging in the balance, the future of France's government remains uncertain.

