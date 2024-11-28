France Navigates ICC Arrest Warrant Controversies

France is under diplomatic pressure regarding its response to international arrest warrants for the leaders of Israel and Russia. Last week, the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued warrants for Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Russian President Vladimir Putin, accusing them of war crimes.

Despite all European Union members, including France, being ICC signatories, France argued Netanyahu has immunity because Israel has not signed the ICC statutes. Similarly, while warrants are in place for Putin over alleged deportation of Ukrainian children, Russia too is not part of the ICC's founding agreement.

French Foreign Ministry spokesperson Christophe Lemoine clarified that Paris applies the same legal framework to both cases, emphasizing France's strict adherence to international law but acknowledging the complexities around immunity concerning ICC statutes.

(With inputs from agencies.)