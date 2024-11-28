Left Menu

France Navigates ICC Arrest Warrant Controversies

France is facing scrutiny over its response to ICC arrest warrants for Israeli and Russian leaders. Both Netanyahu and Putin face charges of war crimes, but neither Israel nor Russia are ICC members. France maintains its standard legal position on immunity, stressing adherence to international law.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 28-11-2024 21:29 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 21:29 IST
France Navigates ICC Arrest Warrant Controversies
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • France

France is under diplomatic pressure regarding its response to international arrest warrants for the leaders of Israel and Russia. Last week, the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued warrants for Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Russian President Vladimir Putin, accusing them of war crimes.

Despite all European Union members, including France, being ICC signatories, France argued Netanyahu has immunity because Israel has not signed the ICC statutes. Similarly, while warrants are in place for Putin over alleged deportation of Ukrainian children, Russia too is not part of the ICC's founding agreement.

French Foreign Ministry spokesperson Christophe Lemoine clarified that Paris applies the same legal framework to both cases, emphasizing France's strict adherence to international law but acknowledging the complexities around immunity concerning ICC statutes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia's House of Representatives passes bill banning children younger than age 16 from social media, reports AP. DIV DIV

Australia's House of Representatives passes bill banning children younger th...

 Global
2
Historic Ceasefire: Biden Brokers Peace Between Israel and Hezbollah

Historic Ceasefire: Biden Brokers Peace Between Israel and Hezbollah

 United States
3
Bolsonaro Accused: Unveiling the Coup Plot

Bolsonaro Accused: Unveiling the Coup Plot

 Global
4
Irish Consumer Sentiment Steady Amid Election Uncertainty

Irish Consumer Sentiment Steady Amid Election Uncertainty

 Ireland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Emission Reduction: How CCUS Supports Global Climate and Economic Goals

Building Robust Data Systems to Combat Global Road Traffic Mortality Challenges

Harnessing the Enterprise Metaverse: A New Frontier for Business Growth and Innovation

Aging Gracefully: Utrecht’s Collaborative Effort to Reduce Falls Among Older Residents

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024