Georgia's EU Standoff: A Nation Divided

Georgia has suspended EU accession talks and refused budget grants from Brussels until 2028, sparking mass protests. The Georgian Dream party accused the EU of blackmail and alleged pro-Western opposition fury. President Salome Zourabichvili criticized the government, saying it declared 'war' on its people.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-11-2024 00:02 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 00:02 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Georgia's ruling party has decided to halt EU accession talks and reject budgetary grants from Brussels until 2028, marking a significant departure from its long-standing national aim of joining the bloc. This unexpected move has garnered widespread dissent from pro-EU citizens and has been met with ire from the country's figurehead president.

The governing Georgian Dream party justified its decision by accusing the EU of employing accession negotiations as a means to 'blackmail' and incite revolution within the country. They have reiterated their commitment to eventual EU membership but have underscored diplomatic disagreements with Brussels and increasing ties with Russia.

President Salome Zourabichvili and opposition leaders have openly condemned the ruling party's decision, viewing it as a betrayal of Georgia's pro-Western path. Meanwhile, opinion polls indicate that approximately 80% of the population supports EU membership, but tensions continue to escalate amid allegations of electoral fraud and dwindling democratic practices.

