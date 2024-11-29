Left Menu

Georgia's EU Tension: Protests Erupt Amid Government's Bold Decision

In Georgia's capital Tbilisi, police and protesters clashed following the government's decision to halt EU accession talks until 2028. The move, largely seen as a tilt towards Russia, has sparked massive protests from pro-EU citizens and criticisms from political leaders and the EU.

29-11-2024
In the early hours of Friday, Tbilisi, the capital of Georgia, became a battleground as police clashed with protesters. This unrest followed the ruling party's announcement to suspend EU accession talks and reject budgetary grants until 2028.

The Georgian interior ministry reported injuries to three police officers. Amid chaotic scenes, law enforcement deployed water cannons, pepper spray, and tear gas to disperse protesters attempting to storm the parliament. Protesters, undeterred, hurled fireworks and chanted slogans like 'Russians' and 'Slaves.'

Relations between Georgia and the EU have soured, with the EU criticizing Georgia for authoritarian tendencies and a pro-Russian stance. Thousands of pro-EU advocates took to the streets, accusing the government of waging 'war' on its populace while officials accused the EU of using accession prospects as 'blackmail.'

