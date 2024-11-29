Albanese's Legislative Blitz Sets Stage for Potential Election
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese gears up for a possible election, focusing on high living costs, notably housing. Enacting 31 laws, including a groundbreaking social media ban for minors, Albanese attempts to regain voter trust amid surging costs and challenging poll numbers.
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has transitioned into election mode, aiming to restore voter confidence in his government's ability to manage high living costs, particularly housing. This follows the passage of a sweeping 31 pieces of legislation, highlighted by a pioneering social media ban for children.
The legislative spree, completed in a late-night session, has sparked speculation about an impending national election announcement before February. Albanese's center-left Labor party faces a tight contest against the conservative Liberal-National coalition, with the election required by May 17.
Despite legislative successes, Albanese's public support has waned amid soaring housing, energy, and food costs driven by global inflation. Yet, he remains optimistic, emphasizing progress on these issues and reinforcing family support through measures like the social media ban.
(With inputs from agencies.)
