Ceasefire Brings Uncertain Peace to War-Weary Lebanon
Following a US-brokered ceasefire, Lebanon experiences a temporary halt in the conflict with Israel and Hezbollah. The ceasefire raises questions about the country's future stability and reconstruction costs, amid a dire financial crisis. Political tensions over Hezbollah's role persist, casting doubts on lasting peace.
- Country:
- Lebanon
In the wake of a US-brokered ceasefire, Lebanon awakens not to the familiar sounds of war, but to the unusual quiet of celebration. Gunfire replaces airstrikes as displaced people rush back to their homes after a year-long conflict with Israel and Hezbollah ends.
This brief respite brings forth pressing questions. The devastation is immense, with losses estimated at USD 8.5 billion, leaving Lebanon, already fraught with political and economic turmoil, grappling with who will fund its rebuilding. The ceasefire has done little to ease political tensions surrounding Hezbollah's presence.
Despite the Lebanese army's planned involvement in southern territories, critics express skepticism over their ability to dismantle Hezbollah's military infrastructure. An unstable future looms, tied closely to Lebanon's financial woes and political gridlock, as international efforts step in to provide much-needed support.
