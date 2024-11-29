Left Menu

Australia Enforces Landmark Social Media Ban for Under-16s

In 2023, concerns about social media's detrimental impact on teenagers culminated in a groundbreaking federal ban in Australia, restricting youths under 16 from accessing these platforms. Sparked by political interventions and public support, the legislation highlights a global recognition of the need for age-specific restrictions on digital engagement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-11-2024 14:28 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 13:20 IST
In a move reflecting growing global concerns about social media's impact on teenagers' mental health, Australia has enacted a federal ban on social media use for youths under 16. The unprecedented legislation took shape rapidly, following widespread public backing and concerns voiced by political figures.

The drive for policy change gained momentum when the wife of South Australia's premier advocated for action after reading a critical book on the subject. Following this push, a nationwide ban was introduced, marking a significant step in global discourse around social media and youth.

This legislation comes amid discussions on free speech and privacy, but emphasizes the urgent need for protective measures in digital spaces for minors. Implementation involves substantial responsibility placed upon platform operators, with enforcement mechanisms and age-verification trials set for the coming years.

(With inputs from agencies.)

