Left Menu

EU Diplomat Condemns Georgia's Halt on Accession Amid Violent Protests

The European Union has criticized Georgia's decision to pause its EU accession efforts until 2028, and condemned the police violence against protesters opposing the decision. The ruling party, Georgian Dream, faces backlash from the public and the EU for suspending talks and alleged authoritarian moves.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-11-2024 14:54 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 14:15 IST
EU Diplomat Condemns Georgia's Halt on Accession Amid Violent Protests
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Tbilisi's decision to shelve its EU accession bid until 2028 has sparked a wave of condemnation from the European Union, with officials calling the move "heartbreaking." Protests erupted on Thursday, leading to clashes between demonstrators and police forces.

Authorities used water cannon, tear gas, and pepper spray to disperse the masked youth protesters, who labeled the government's actions as unconstitutional. EU envoy Pawel Herczynski criticized the violence against peaceful demonstrators and lamented the suspension as a step away from Georgia's pro-European aspirations.

Public sentiment leans heavily towards EU membership, with opinion polls indicating about 80% support among Georgians. Yet, relations with Brussels have strained amid accusations of Tbilisi's pro-Russian policies. With escalating tensions, fresh protests have been called as international observers remain skeptical of the country's electoral processes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

 Global
2
El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

 Global
3
England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

 Global
4
Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Emission Reduction: How CCUS Supports Global Climate and Economic Goals

Building Robust Data Systems to Combat Global Road Traffic Mortality Challenges

Harnessing the Enterprise Metaverse: A New Frontier for Business Growth and Innovation

Aging Gracefully: Utrecht’s Collaborative Effort to Reduce Falls Among Older Residents

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024