Tbilisi's decision to shelve its EU accession bid until 2028 has sparked a wave of condemnation from the European Union, with officials calling the move "heartbreaking." Protests erupted on Thursday, leading to clashes between demonstrators and police forces.

Authorities used water cannon, tear gas, and pepper spray to disperse the masked youth protesters, who labeled the government's actions as unconstitutional. EU envoy Pawel Herczynski criticized the violence against peaceful demonstrators and lamented the suspension as a step away from Georgia's pro-European aspirations.

Public sentiment leans heavily towards EU membership, with opinion polls indicating about 80% support among Georgians. Yet, relations with Brussels have strained amid accusations of Tbilisi's pro-Russian policies. With escalating tensions, fresh protests have been called as international observers remain skeptical of the country's electoral processes.

