Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala Reappointed as WTO Chief Amid Challenges

In a significant development, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala has secured her position as Director-General of the World Trade Organization for a second term. The reappointment comes at a crucial time as the global trade body anticipates challenging scenarios under the upcoming administration of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump.

Expectations are high for potential trade tensions, with Trump having previously threatened tariffs on imports from key partners like Mexico, Canada, and China. Despite these challenges, Okonjo-Iweala, who previously made history as the first African and female leader of the WTO, enjoys widespread support within the member states.

The decision to expedite her reappointment was strategic in avoiding possible obstruction from Trump, noted for his critical stance on the WTO and Okonjo-Iweala. Previously, her initial appointment faced opposition from Trump's administration, which had supported a rival candidate until U.S. support was assured under President Joe Biden.

(With inputs from agencies.)