Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala Reappointed as WTO Chief Amid Challenges
Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala was reappointed for a second term as the WTO chief, coinciding with President-elect Trump's tenure. Despite potential trade tensions and past criticism from Trump, her broad support among WTO members facilitated a swift appointment process to complete 'unfinished business.'
In a significant development, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala has secured her position as Director-General of the World Trade Organization for a second term. The reappointment comes at a crucial time as the global trade body anticipates challenging scenarios under the upcoming administration of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump.
Expectations are high for potential trade tensions, with Trump having previously threatened tariffs on imports from key partners like Mexico, Canada, and China. Despite these challenges, Okonjo-Iweala, who previously made history as the first African and female leader of the WTO, enjoys widespread support within the member states.
The decision to expedite her reappointment was strategic in avoiding possible obstruction from Trump, noted for his critical stance on the WTO and Okonjo-Iweala. Previously, her initial appointment faced opposition from Trump's administration, which had supported a rival candidate until U.S. support was assured under President Joe Biden.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Donald Trump Taps Robert F. Kennedy Jr for Key Health Role
Britain's Inflation Challenge: Tariffs, Spending, and Economic Uncertainty
President-elect Donald Trump names Chris Wright, a campaign donor and fossil fuel executive, to serve as energy secretary, reports AP.
Eastern EU Nations Call for Tariffs on Russian and Belarusian Fertilizers
Donald Trump Taps Dr. Oz for Key Healthcare Role