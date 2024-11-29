Europe's Undercover Battle: Spy Chiefs on Russian Sabotage

In a bold statement, Britain's foreign spy chief Richard Moore accused Russia of executing a "staggeringly reckless campaign" of sabotage throughout Europe. He also condemned Russia's nuclear threats, aimed at deterring global support for Ukraine amidst its ongoing invasion by Russian forces.

Moore cautioned that any reduction in support for Ukraine could embolden Russian President Vladimir Putin and escalate global instability. He emphasized the necessity of unwavering Western unity in the face of increased aggression from Russia, while also alluding to potential shifts in U.S. policy with the incoming administration.

The accusations come as NATO and other Western intelligence authorities warn of hostile Russian actions, including cyber attacks and incidents linked to Russian operatives. Despite Russia's denial of these claims, the call for sustained allied solidarity remains critical as geopolitical tensions heighten.

(With inputs from agencies.)