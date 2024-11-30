Left Menu

Ireland's Electoral Tug-of-War: Sinn Fein's Narrow Lead

Sinn Fein is projected to win the most votes in Ireland's general election, though Fine Gael and Fianna Fail are poised to form a ruling coalition without it. The election follows a significant budget announcement and is marked by policy missteps and voter frustration over public services.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-11-2024 03:43 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 03:43 IST
Sinn Fein, Ireland's main opposition party, appears set to narrowly secure the most votes in the general election, according to an exit poll conducted on Friday. Despite this, the country's centre-right parties, Fine Gael and Fianna Fail, seem positioned to form a government without Sinn Fein's involvement.

Pre-election pledges saw Fine Gael, led by Prime Minister Simon Harris, and Fianna Fail committing to a coalition excluding Sinn Fein, mirroring their strategy after the 2020 election when Sinn Fein also barely topped the popular vote. The election outcome is expected to resemble 2020, with opinion polls indicating the three major parties were closely matched.

The election followed a significant 10.5 billion euro budget initiative, aimed at swaying voters with fiscal incentives, driven by foreign corporate tax revenues. However, a series of campaign blunders, including a viral incident involving Prime Minister Harris, diminished Fine Gael's early advantage. Despite waning support for Sinn Fein from its working-class base, the government parties encountered dissatisfaction over the lack of improvement in public services.

