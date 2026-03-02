Left Menu

Political Turmoil in Tamil Nadu: Coalition Credibility Questioned

Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister, M K Stalin, criticized the NDA for lacking clarity on leadership. He targeted divergent statements made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami. Stalin emphasized the electoral competition as 'NDA vs Tamil Nadu,' affirming DMK's commitment to governance.

Updated: 02-03-2026 15:02 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 15:02 IST
In a striking critique, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin took aim at the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), highlighting an apparent leadership void within the coalition. Both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami are sending mixed signals, undermining the coalition's credibility, Stalin suggested.

During a speech at 'The Week Tamil Nadu Leadership Summit,' Stalin seized the opportunity to describe the forthcoming electoral contest as a battle between the NDA and Tamil Nadu, led by the DMK. He emphasized the state's resolve against what he termed as a 'Delhi team,' asserting confidence in a Dravidian model 2.0 government.

Stalin also rebuffed allegations from Modi regarding a delay in the Maduravoyal elevated corridor project, attributing the initial opposition to AIADMK, a BJP ally. He noted that the DMK-led government had taken steps with the central government to advance the project, which is now progressing.

