Political Turmoil in Tamil Nadu: Coalition Credibility Questioned

In a striking critique, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin took aim at the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), highlighting an apparent leadership void within the coalition. Both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami are sending mixed signals, undermining the coalition's credibility, Stalin suggested.

During a speech at 'The Week Tamil Nadu Leadership Summit,' Stalin seized the opportunity to describe the forthcoming electoral contest as a battle between the NDA and Tamil Nadu, led by the DMK. He emphasized the state's resolve against what he termed as a 'Delhi team,' asserting confidence in a Dravidian model 2.0 government.

Stalin also rebuffed allegations from Modi regarding a delay in the Maduravoyal elevated corridor project, attributing the initial opposition to AIADMK, a BJP ally. He noted that the DMK-led government had taken steps with the central government to advance the project, which is now progressing.

