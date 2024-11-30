Ireland's Parliamentary Race: Coalition Conundrum Looms

Ireland's parliamentary election exit polls suggest that the major political parties—Fine Gael, Fianna Fail, and Sinn Fein—are neck and neck, each garnering similar support. This scenario paves the way for another coalition government, a trend rooted in the country's political landscape of compromises.

Fine Gael leads marginally as the first choice for 21 percent of voters. Its coalition partner, Fianna Fail, trails closely at 19.5 percent, while Sinn Fein slightly surpasses both with 21.1 percent. These figures highlight the political struggle and potential coalition negotiations that lie ahead for these Irish parties.

The election is enveloped within the crucial contexts of economic pressure, a housing crisis, and immigration challenges. Inevitably, another Fine Gael-Fianna Fail coalition appears likely, supplemented by smaller parties or independents as potential coalition builders, thereby maintaining the equilibrium within Ireland's political sphere.

(With inputs from agencies.)