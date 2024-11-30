BJP Leader Kirit Somaiya Condemns Congress' Election Commission Remarks

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Kirit Somaiya has officially registered a complaint with the Mumbai Police Commissioner and penned a letter to the Election Commission following an inflammatory remark by Congress leader Bhai Jagtap. Jagtap likened the poll body to a 'kutta' (dog), prompting outrage over the perceived insult to the constitutional institution.

Speaking to ANI, Somaiya declared his intention to hold Jagtap accountable for the comment, criticizing the Congress Party's pattern of targeting the Election Commission. He suggested that their actions stem from apprehension over the upcoming Mumbai Municipal Corporation elections scheduled for March 2025.

Jagtap, meanwhile, remains unapologetic, doubling down on his earlier remarks. He accused the Election Commission of compromising India's democracy by acting sycophantically under government pressure. Despite calls for retraction, Jagtap defended his stance, arguing for the necessity of VVPAT counts amidst electronic voting machine (EVM) distrust.

