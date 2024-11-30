Left Menu

BJP Leader Kirit Somaiya Condemns Congress' Election Commission Remarks

BJP's Kirit Somaiya has lodged a complaint with Mumbai Police and the Election Commission against Congress' Bhai Jagtap for derogatory remarks. Somaiya criticizes Congress' attack on the EC amid fears of upcoming municipal elections. Jagtap, however, stands by his comments, alleging EC bias towards the ruling government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-11-2024 10:52 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 10:52 IST
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kirit Somaiya (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Bharatiya Janata Party leader Kirit Somaiya has officially registered a complaint with the Mumbai Police Commissioner and penned a letter to the Election Commission following an inflammatory remark by Congress leader Bhai Jagtap. Jagtap likened the poll body to a 'kutta' (dog), prompting outrage over the perceived insult to the constitutional institution.

Speaking to ANI, Somaiya declared his intention to hold Jagtap accountable for the comment, criticizing the Congress Party's pattern of targeting the Election Commission. He suggested that their actions stem from apprehension over the upcoming Mumbai Municipal Corporation elections scheduled for March 2025.

Jagtap, meanwhile, remains unapologetic, doubling down on his earlier remarks. He accused the Election Commission of compromising India's democracy by acting sycophantically under government pressure. Despite calls for retraction, Jagtap defended his stance, arguing for the necessity of VVPAT counts amidst electronic voting machine (EVM) distrust.

(With inputs from agencies.)

