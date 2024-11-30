Tuber Tensions: Odisha-West Bengal Potato Dispute Escalates
Odisha's Food Supplies Minister Krushna Chandra Patra accuses West Bengal of political maneuvering over potato supply disruptions affecting Odisha. Despite these challenges, Odisha arranges alternative sources from Uttar Pradesh to meet consumer demands. Rising retail prices and self-reliance plans in potato production are additional developments in this scenario.
Odisha's Food Supplies Minister, Krushna Chandra Patra, has criticized the West Bengal government for allegedly politicizing the potato supply issue, leading to disruptions affecting Odisha. According to Patra, West Bengal's inconsistent actions have halted potato-laden trucks at the border since Wednesday night, with many vehicles returning to their origin points.
This political standoff has prompted the Odisha government to look for other solutions. Potatoes are now being sourced from Uttar Pradesh, though consumers must bear an extra Rs 2 per kg. Efforts are underway to make Odisha self-reliant in potato production within two years.
The restrictions imposed by West Bengal have led to an increase in potato prices within Odisha, with prices escalating from Rs 33-35 per kg to Rs 45-50 per kg. Meanwhile, Patra emphasized that Odisha respects interstate cooperation, unlike West Bengal's approach, which could impact mutual dependencies between states.
