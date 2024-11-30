Left Menu

Maharashtra's Leadership Dilemma: Awaiting a New Chief Minister

Amid uncertainty over Maharashtra's Chief Minister appointment, Shiv Sena leader Anant Dubey criticizes the Mahayuti alliance for delay despite their clear electoral mandate. Reports indicate caretaker CM Eknath Shinde remains in discussions with top leaders, with more meetings planned to finalize the leadership decision soon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-11-2024 17:46 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 17:46 IST
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Anand Dubey (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Tension continues to surround the appointment of Maharashtra's new Chief Minister, as Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Anant Dubey on Saturday publicly criticized the Mahayuti alliance's indecision. Despite securing a decisive mandate in the recent assembly elections, the alliance has yet to name a leader, prompting Dubey to question their intentions for the state's governance.

The November 20 elections, with results announced on November 23, have left Maharashtra in a leadership limbo for over a week. Dubey expressed concern over the alliance's lack of clarity and urgency, stating, "They have a clear mandate but don't know who the CM will be. Why is Maharashtra being treated differently?" Meanwhile, media outlets speculated on caretaker Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's apparent dissatisfaction and temporary retreat to his native village, though Shiv Sena leader Uday Samant refuted these claims, emphasizing ongoing digital communication to resolve the issue.

Ongoing discussions among Mahayuti leaders have been confirmed, with Shinde meeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP President JP Nadda. Shinde described the talks as "good and positive," hinting at another meeting in Mumbai, where a final decision on the Chief Minister is expected. The Mahayuti alliance, led by the BJP, gained a substantial victory in the recent elections, yet the selection of a Chief Minister remains pending.

(With inputs from agencies.)

