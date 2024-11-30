Left Menu

Tensions Rise as Samajwadi Party Delegation Blocked from Violence-Hit Sambhal

Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav accused the government of politically motivated actions following the prevention of a party delegation's visit to violence-stricken Sambhal. The administration imposed restrictions, citing stability concerns. SP leaders criticized the involvement of BJP workers, while the government maintained the move as necessary for maintaining peace.

Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
A high-profile confrontation between the Samajwadi Party and the government unfolded as authorities blocked a party delegation from visiting the violence-hit Sambhal district. Party chief Akhilesh Yadav publicly accused the administration of being controlled by government directives, alleging orchestrated events leading to unrest.

Yadav, addressing the media, questioned the need for a second survey in Sambhal, especially with Bharatiya Janata Party workers involved. "The government's responsibility is to ensure peace and justice," he emphasized, accusing the ruling party and administration of collaborating in injustice.

Officials, including Moradabad Divisional Commissioner Aunjaneya Kumar Singh, justified the visitor restrictions as necessary until stabilization. In contrast, Samajwadi leaders like Mata Prasad Pandey charged that these moves aim to obstruct transparency, describing them as an affront to democracy.

Tensions between government actions and opposition responses have escalated, with accusations of unconstitutional governance from SP leaders. Former Congress leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam even suggested Akhilesh Yadav's role in fomenting violence, framing the intended visit as political posturing aimed at garnering support.

