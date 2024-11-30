Political Turbulence and Legal Battles: A Nation's Weekend Snapshot
This weekend's top stories highlight significant political movements, including the swearing-in of the Maharashtra government and tensions in Sambhal. Legal controversies such as the Baba Siddique murder case and mosque disputes are also making headlines. Additionally, international incidents including attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh and military action in Pakistan capture global attention.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-11-2024 21:16 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 21:16 IST
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will grace the December 5 swearing-in of Maharashtra's new government, with Devendra Fadnavis being a strong contender for chief minister, sources indicated.
In Uttar Pradesh, Samajwadi Party lawmakers were denied access to violence-stricken Sambhal, maintaining peace by extending a ban on external entries until December 10.
Controversial events unfolded as a man threw liquid on Arvind Kejriwal during a rally, with AAP alleging BJP's involvement. Globally, attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh drew criticism from politician Karan Singh, urging immediate protective actions from its interim government.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- politics
- Maharashtra
- Fadnavis
- Kejriwal
- Modi
- Samajwadi
- mosque
- safety
- international
- violence
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Congress Questions Modi's Promises to Bihar
PM Modi Accuses Congress of Exploiting Poverty for Political Gains
Modi Celebrates Guru Nanak Jayanti with Heartfelt Greetings
Several steps being taken by our govt for providing better health facilities to tribal people: PM Modi at Bihar rally.
We created separate ministry for tribals' welfare, increased budget from Rs 25,000 cr to Rs 1.25 lakh cr: PM Modi at Bihar rally.