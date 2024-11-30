Political Turbulence and Legal Battles: A Nation's Weekend Snapshot

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will grace the December 5 swearing-in of Maharashtra's new government, with Devendra Fadnavis being a strong contender for chief minister, sources indicated.

In Uttar Pradesh, Samajwadi Party lawmakers were denied access to violence-stricken Sambhal, maintaining peace by extending a ban on external entries until December 10.

Controversial events unfolded as a man threw liquid on Arvind Kejriwal during a rally, with AAP alleging BJP's involvement. Globally, attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh drew criticism from politician Karan Singh, urging immediate protective actions from its interim government.

