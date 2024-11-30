Left Menu

Political Turbulence and Legal Battles: A Nation's Weekend Snapshot

This weekend's top stories highlight significant political movements, including the swearing-in of the Maharashtra government and tensions in Sambhal. Legal controversies such as the Baba Siddique murder case and mosque disputes are also making headlines. Additionally, international incidents including attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh and military action in Pakistan capture global attention.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-11-2024 21:16 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 21:16 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will grace the December 5 swearing-in of Maharashtra's new government, with Devendra Fadnavis being a strong contender for chief minister, sources indicated.

In Uttar Pradesh, Samajwadi Party lawmakers were denied access to violence-stricken Sambhal, maintaining peace by extending a ban on external entries until December 10.

Controversial events unfolded as a man threw liquid on Arvind Kejriwal during a rally, with AAP alleging BJP's involvement. Globally, attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh drew criticism from politician Karan Singh, urging immediate protective actions from its interim government.

(With inputs from agencies.)

