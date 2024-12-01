Left Menu

New York's Controversial Hotel Deal with Pakistan Sparks Debate

New York City spends $220 million renting a hotel from Pakistan's government to house illegal immigrants. The controversy involves taxpayer funds, with politicians like Vivek Ramaswamy criticizing the expenditure. The Roosevelt Hotel deal is tied to an IMF bailout for Pakistan and has historic ties to former President Theodore Roosevelt.

Updated: 01-12-2024 07:17 IST | Created: 01-12-2024 07:17 IST
  • United States

In a controversial financial maneuver, New York City has committed $220 million to secure accommodations for illegal immigrants by renting the Roosevelt Hotel, owned by Pakistan International Airlines. The deal, involving taxpayer money, has sparked outrage from various quarters.

Critics, including Republican Vivek Ramaswamy, have labeled the arrangement as excessive and incongruent, pointing out that local taxpayers are, in effect, channeling funds to a foreign entity—a point of contention given the hotel was part of Pakistan's $1.1 billion IMF bailout package.

The hotel, a landmark named after former President Theodore Roosevelt, lay dormant and in disrepair before the agreement. As part of efforts to streamline government spending, the deal has drawn scrutiny and debate over fiscal responsibility and international financial entanglements.

