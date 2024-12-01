Left Menu

Iceland's Snap Election: Social Democrats Take Early Lead Amid Snowstorm

Iceland's Social Democrats took an early lead in a snap election, with a snowstorm delaying vote counting in parts of the country. The ruling coalition might be unseated, as the Social Democratic Alliance leads with 21.5% of votes, followed by the Independence Party and the Liberal Reform Party.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Copenhagen | Updated: 01-12-2024 13:28 IST | Created: 01-12-2024 13:28 IST
Iceland's political landscape witnessed a dramatic shift as the centre-left Social Democrats secured an early lead in Sunday's snap election. However, a severe snowstorm delayed vote counting in the country's northern and eastern regions, according to state broadcaster RUV.

Before the election, opinion polls had foreshadowed a potential upset for the ruling coalition of the Left-Green Movement, the conservative Independence Party, and the centre-right Progressive Party, which have held power for the last seven years.

With nearly 60% of the votes tallied, the Social Democratic Alliance, last in government from 2009 to 2013, captured 21.5% of the vote. Prime Minister Bjarni Benediktsson's Independence Party followed with over 19%, after enjoying a last-minute surge in support. Meanwhile, the Liberal Reform Party stood in third place, attaining 16% of the votes.

