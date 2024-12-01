Donald Trump Appoints Massad Boulos as Senior Adviser for Arab and Middle Eastern Affairs
U.S. President-elect Donald Trump selected Lebanese American businessman Massad Boulos to be the senior adviser on Arab and Middle Eastern affairs. Boulos, who supported Trump during the election campaign, has strong political connections in the Middle East and played a role in gaining Arab American and Muslim voter support.
Donald Trump, U.S. President-elect, has appointed Massad Boulos as the senior adviser on Arab and Middle Eastern affairs, signaling efforts to strengthen ties with these regions. The announcement was made on Truth Social.
Boulos, who is of Lebanese descent, has campaigned extensively on behalf of Trump, leveraging his deep-rooted political connections to sway Arab American and Muslim voters. His efforts were instrumental in Trump's unexpected win in Michigan, famously flipping support from Biden.
Boulos's appointment follows Trump's trend of selecting family members' relatives for significant roles. Observers regard this move as a strategy to bolster Trump's influence in Middle Eastern politics, a region where Boulos possesses substantial clout.
(With inputs from agencies.)
