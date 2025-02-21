Venezuelan Immigrants Sue Trump Administration Over TPS Termination

Several Venezuelans and immigrant rights groups are challenging the Trump administration in court over the termination of Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for Venezuelan immigrants. The legal actions, filed in San Francisco and Greenbelt, Maryland, argue that the Department of Homeland Security's decision will negatively impact over 348,000 Venezuelan nationals.

The suits contend that by ending TPS, the administration is risking deportation and removing work permits for many migrants relying on the program. Previously, the Biden administration had extended protections, citing unrest in Venezuela due to political and economic instability.

The lawsuits claim that the Department acted beyond its legal authority and point to comments from Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, who allegedly referred to Venezuelans with TPS as residing illegally. The plaintiffs argue this adds to claims of unconstitutional racial bias in the decision.

