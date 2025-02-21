Left Menu

Venezuelan Immigrants Sue Trump Administration Over TPS Termination

Several Venezuelans, supported by three immigrant rights groups, have filed lawsuits against the Trump administration's decision to end Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for Venezuelan immigrants in the U.S. The lawsuits challenge the Department of Homeland Security’s authority to terminate the program, affecting over 348,000 Venezuelans.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Several Venezuelans and immigrant rights groups are challenging the Trump administration in court over the termination of Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for Venezuelan immigrants. The legal actions, filed in San Francisco and Greenbelt, Maryland, argue that the Department of Homeland Security's decision will negatively impact over 348,000 Venezuelan nationals.

The suits contend that by ending TPS, the administration is risking deportation and removing work permits for many migrants relying on the program. Previously, the Biden administration had extended protections, citing unrest in Venezuela due to political and economic instability.

The lawsuits claim that the Department acted beyond its legal authority and point to comments from Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, who allegedly referred to Venezuelans with TPS as residing illegally. The plaintiffs argue this adds to claims of unconstitutional racial bias in the decision.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

