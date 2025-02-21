Left Menu

Mass Federal Layoffs: The Trump Administration's Workforce Overhaul

A federal judge temporarily allows the Trump administration to continue mass firings of federal employees, marking a win for its efforts to downsize the workforce. Unions challenging these actions argue they violate separation of powers. The administration is focused on cutting perceived wasteful spending.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-02-2025 02:25 IST | Created: 21-02-2025 02:25 IST
The Trump administration has secured a temporary legal victory to proceed with mass layoffs of federal employees. This decision came after a U.S. District Judge rejected labor unions' attempts to halt the downsizing initiative targeting the 2.3 million-strong federal workforce.

The case, which unfolded in Washington, D.C., pertains to a lawsuit filed by multiple unions, including the National Treasury Employees Union. The unions sought to prevent several federal departments from executing large-scale layoffs and buyouts, but the judge asserted that such matters fall under a federal labor board's jurisdiction.

In a strategic move, President Trump appointed Tesla CEO Elon Musk to head the newly formed Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) to streamline operations and reduce costs. Correspondingly, the administration has issued termination notices across various federal agencies, impacting thousands of jobs.

