Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

In a surprising turn of events, President Joe Biden has pardoned his son, Hunter Biden, on charges relating to guns and taxes. This unexpected decision has sparked a flurry of commentary and debate nationwide.

The move contradicts Biden's previous statements where he assured the public that he would not intervene in his son's legal matters. Many are questioning the implications on presidential transparency and independence of the judiciary.

The pardon has been widely reported, with the Associated Press highlighting the significant political and familial implications of Biden's decision. The case has generated intense public interest and amplified ongoing discussions about accountability and privilege in political families.

(With inputs from agencies.)