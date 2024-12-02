Presidential Pardon: Joe Biden Forgives Son Hunter

President Joe Biden has issued a pardon for his son, Hunter Biden, who was convicted of falsifying statements on a gun background check and illegal firearm possession, and who pled guilty to federal tax charges.

Biden's pardon comes amid claims of unjust prosecution, which he attributes to political motivations spurred by Republican opponents.

Despite earlier White House assertions that a pardon was not on the horizon, Biden has now taken steps to shield his son while reaffirming his faith in the justice system.

(With inputs from agencies.)