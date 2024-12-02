Left Menu

Presidential Pardon: Joe Biden Forgives Son Hunter

U.S. President Joe Biden pardoned his son, Hunter, convicted of making false statements on a gun check and tax charges. Biden claimed his son was unfairly prosecuted due to political motives. Hunter admitted past mistakes linked to addiction, aiming to aid others while reconciling his actions.

Updated: 02-12-2024 07:17 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 07:17 IST
President Joe Biden has issued a pardon for his son, Hunter Biden, who was convicted of falsifying statements on a gun background check and illegal firearm possession, and who pled guilty to federal tax charges.

Biden's pardon comes amid claims of unjust prosecution, which he attributes to political motivations spurred by Republican opponents.

Despite earlier White House assertions that a pardon was not on the horizon, Biden has now taken steps to shield his son while reaffirming his faith in the justice system.

