Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh CM Hails Heritage at Bhojpal Mahotsav

Madhya Pradesh's Chief Minister Mohan Yadav celebrated cultural heritage at the Bhojpal Mahotsav in Bhopal, honoring Raja Bhoj. He emphasized the importance of the Sanatan order and praised Raja Bhoj's legacy. The event also saw BJP President JP Nadda offering prayers at Mahakaleshwar Temple for party progress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-12-2024 10:03 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 10:03 IST
Madhya Pradesh CM Hails Heritage at Bhojpal Mahotsav
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Sunday participated in the Bhojpal Mahotsav Mela in Bhopal, asserting that the event pays homage to Raja Bhoj. 'The fair is named after Raja Bhoj,' noted Yadav, relaying that Lord Krishna now invites him following Lord Ram's blessings.

'Lord Ram smiles in Ayodhya; my heart bursts with joy,' Yadav declared at the festival. 'Yamuna's Krishna calls after Lord Ram.' Emphasizing a commitment to the Sanatan order, Yadav proclaimed, 'Our lives are dedicated to upholding the legacy of our deities. We never harbor ill intentions, yet we stand firm for our cultural tenets.'

Praising Raja Bhoj as his ideal, Yadav highlighted the king's prowess in scriptures and battle, noting his charitable nature, which included gifting gold bricks for poetic verses. 'Raja Bhoj aspired to be like Vikramaditya; he is our model,' he stated.

Earlier, BJP National President JP Nadda and CM Yadav visited Mahakaleshwar Temple, where prayers were offered. 'I welcome President Nadda to Ujjain and sought blessings for our party's progress under his leadership at the Baba Mahakal Temple,' Yadav informed reporters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

 Global
3
Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

 Global
4
Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024