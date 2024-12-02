Madhya Pradesh CM Hails Heritage at Bhojpal Mahotsav

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Sunday participated in the Bhojpal Mahotsav Mela in Bhopal, asserting that the event pays homage to Raja Bhoj. 'The fair is named after Raja Bhoj,' noted Yadav, relaying that Lord Krishna now invites him following Lord Ram's blessings.

'Lord Ram smiles in Ayodhya; my heart bursts with joy,' Yadav declared at the festival. 'Yamuna's Krishna calls after Lord Ram.' Emphasizing a commitment to the Sanatan order, Yadav proclaimed, 'Our lives are dedicated to upholding the legacy of our deities. We never harbor ill intentions, yet we stand firm for our cultural tenets.'

Praising Raja Bhoj as his ideal, Yadav highlighted the king's prowess in scriptures and battle, noting his charitable nature, which included gifting gold bricks for poetic verses. 'Raja Bhoj aspired to be like Vikramaditya; he is our model,' he stated.

Earlier, BJP National President JP Nadda and CM Yadav visited Mahakaleshwar Temple, where prayers were offered. 'I welcome President Nadda to Ujjain and sought blessings for our party's progress under his leadership at the Baba Mahakal Temple,' Yadav informed reporters.

(With inputs from agencies.)