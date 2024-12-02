Navigating the Sea of Unsatisfied Souls: Gadkari's Insight on Politics and Life

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has described the realm of politics as a 'sea of unsatisfied souls,' highlighting the relentless aspirations for higher positions. He was speaking at the launch of '50 Golden Rules of Life' in Nagpur.

Gadkari emphasized that life, whether political or personal, involves a myriad of challenges and contradictions. He underscored the importance of mastering the 'art of living' to navigate these obstacles effectively.

Citing former US President Richard Nixon, Gadkari noted that resilience is key, stating, 'A man is not finished when he is defeated. He is finished when he quits.' The minister also stressed the significance of values and party philosophy in achieving a fulfilling life.

(With inputs from agencies.)