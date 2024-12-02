Parliament Winter Session 2024: Chaos and Controversy

The Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha faced adjournment for the day amid a tumultuous Winter Session of Parliament on Monday, reflecting widening gaps between government and opposition on key issues. Both Houses, in what was the fifth working day of the session, saw disruptions due to protests by opposition parties, primarily focused on the Adani controversy and violence in Manipur and Sambhal.

In a session marred by frequent interruptions, Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar referenced Murphy's Law, expressing his belief in a deliberate attempt to disrupt the house's operations. 'Anything that can go wrong will go wrong,' he quoted, underlining his perception of the current political strategy as obstructive. Opposition parties, united in their demand, sought open discussions, a call yet unanswered by the ruling powers.

As early adjournments became common in recent days, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi emphasized the opposition's plea for the Speaker's intervention to maintain orderly proceedings. Meanwhile, leaders from the INDIA alliance, including JMM's Mahua Maji, aired concerns about the lack of debate on critical issues. The Winter Session, which commenced on November 25, is scheduled to continue until December 20, but remains mired in controversy.

(With inputs from agencies.)