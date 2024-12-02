Left Menu

Parliament Winter Session 2024: Chaos and Controversy

The Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha faced early adjournments amid opposition protests during the Winter Session of Parliament 2024, mainly over the Adani issue and violence in Manipur. Rajya Sabha chairman referenced Murphy’s Law, suggesting deliberate disruptions, while opposition leaders called for discussions on crucial national matters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-12-2024 12:41 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 12:41 IST
Parliament Winter Session 2024: Chaos and Controversy
Visuals of Lok Sabha (Photo/Sansad TV). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha faced adjournment for the day amid a tumultuous Winter Session of Parliament on Monday, reflecting widening gaps between government and opposition on key issues. Both Houses, in what was the fifth working day of the session, saw disruptions due to protests by opposition parties, primarily focused on the Adani controversy and violence in Manipur and Sambhal.

In a session marred by frequent interruptions, Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar referenced Murphy's Law, expressing his belief in a deliberate attempt to disrupt the house's operations. 'Anything that can go wrong will go wrong,' he quoted, underlining his perception of the current political strategy as obstructive. Opposition parties, united in their demand, sought open discussions, a call yet unanswered by the ruling powers.

As early adjournments became common in recent days, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi emphasized the opposition's plea for the Speaker's intervention to maintain orderly proceedings. Meanwhile, leaders from the INDIA alliance, including JMM's Mahua Maji, aired concerns about the lack of debate on critical issues. The Winter Session, which commenced on November 25, is scheduled to continue until December 20, but remains mired in controversy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

 Global
3
Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

 Global
4
Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024