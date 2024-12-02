Romania's Election Drama: Nationalists on the Rise Amid Coalition Calculations

In a pivotal parliamentary election, Romanian centrist and leftist parties have managed to hold back the rising tide of the nationalist right. Concerns mount over a top court ruling that could annul presidential election results.

The unexpected victory of a far-right candidate in the initial presidential vote sparked allegations of external interference, particularly from Russia, a claim denied by Moscow and TikTok. As the court deliberates on validating these contentious results, Romania braces for a potential political shift.

Should the court validate the results, the stage is set for a critical run-off between far-right Calin Georgescu and centrist Elena Lasconi. The outcome will significantly influence which coalition will lead the next Romanian government, affecting the nation's future European trajectory.

