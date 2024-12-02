BJP's New Leadership in Maharashtra Set to Take Shape
The BJP has appointed central observers for its Maharashtra legislature party meeting, where they will select their new leader, likely to be the next chief minister. The oath-taking ceremony is scheduled for December 5, with Devendra Fadnavis emerging as the key candidate.
- Country:
- India
The BJP, on Monday, named Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and former Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani as central observers for its Maharashtra legislature party's meeting. This significant assembly will see the election of a new leader, who is expected to become the state's chief minister.
The Maharashtra BJP president, Chandrashekhar Bawankule, announced that the oath-taking ceremony for the new Mahayuti government is set to take place on December 5 at Azad Maidan, South Mumbai. Before the ceremony, BJP MLAs will convene to elect their leader.
While no official announcement has been made regarding the leadership role, Devendra Fadnavis, previously serving as the deputy chief minister, is widely considered a frontrunner. The party's main allies, the Shiv Sena and the Nationalist Congress Party, are expected to receive deputy CM positions in the upcoming government.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Chandrashekhar Bawankule Clinches Victory in Kampthi
Devendra Fadnavis: The Resilient Rise of Maharashtra's Political Maverick
I succeeded in breaking the 'chakravyuh' of opposition due to support of voters, our team and party leaders: Devendra Fadnavis.
People of Maharashtra have rejected Congress, its Maharashtra unit chief won with margin of just 200 votes: Chandrashekhar Bawankule.
No row over CM's post; leaders of Mahayuti parties will decide: Devendra Fadnavis to reporters in Mumbai after assembly poll results.