BJP's New Leadership in Maharashtra Set to Take Shape

The BJP, on Monday, named Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and former Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani as central observers for its Maharashtra legislature party's meeting. This significant assembly will see the election of a new leader, who is expected to become the state's chief minister.

The Maharashtra BJP president, Chandrashekhar Bawankule, announced that the oath-taking ceremony for the new Mahayuti government is set to take place on December 5 at Azad Maidan, South Mumbai. Before the ceremony, BJP MLAs will convene to elect their leader.

While no official announcement has been made regarding the leadership role, Devendra Fadnavis, previously serving as the deputy chief minister, is widely considered a frontrunner. The party's main allies, the Shiv Sena and the Nationalist Congress Party, are expected to receive deputy CM positions in the upcoming government.

(With inputs from agencies.)