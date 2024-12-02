Left Menu

Opposition Accuses Government of Dodging Election Debate Over Adani Indictment

The Congress criticized the government for avoiding parliamentary discussions on key issues, including the Adani bribery indictment, Sambhal violence, and Manipur unrest. Both Houses were adjourned due to protests by the opposition, demanding debates on these critical matters. The government is accused of preventing Parliament from functioning effectively.

Updated: 02-12-2024 16:28 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 16:06 IST
Amidst escalating tensions in the Indian Parliament, the Congress has accused the government of deliberately evading discussions on crucial issues such as the Adani bribery scandal, Sambhal violence, and unrest in Manipur.

Opposition protests led to the adjournment of both Houses, as members demanded accountability and transparency from the ruling party. A united opposition has urged the government to allow meaningful conversations on these matters.

While emphasizing the importance of parliamentary debate, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh criticized the government for stalling legislative function and urged for a dedicated session to address constitutional and national concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

